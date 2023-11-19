UA Wildcats rise to #16 in AP poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Wildcats moved up again in the latest AP College Football Poll.

The Wildcats moved up three spots to Number 16 following the team’s 42-18 blowout win against Utah Saturday.

Utah fell out of the Top 25 with the loss.

The Wildcats have now won five straight games against conference opponents for the first time since 1998.

The team travels up Interstate 10 this weekend to play rival Arizona State, who lost to Oregon 49-13 this weekend.

