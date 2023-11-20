Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to the holiday week

By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Northwest to north flow will maintain cooler than normal temperatures into Tuesday. A short lived rebound in temperatures is expected the middle part of the week before cooling later in the week into next weekend.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. East wind 8 to 14 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

