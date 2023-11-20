FIRST ALERT FORECAST - A look at your Thanksgiving week forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Unfortunately, a new air mass has entered the region, delivering cooler & far drier conditions. Temps will cool down even further tomorrow to the point where most of the region won’t even reach 70 degrees, including Tucson. Temps will warm up a bit from there into the mid-70s by Thanksgiving. However, temps will cool down once again next weekend, where we’re watching for the chance of precipitation in the region.

MONDAY: Clear & cool with a low of 45 & a high of 68.

TUESDAY: Clear & windy with a morning low of 47 & a high of 73.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 46 & a high of 74.

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 45 & a high of 75

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 47 & a high of 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 45 & a high of 68. 10% chance of rain.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 46 & a high of 68. 10% chance of rain.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.