Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity

Jason and Travis Kelce recorded a Christmas song for charity. (Credit: Getty Images, A Philly Christmas Special, RAK Studios, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:08 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A brotherly duet is shaking up the internet.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recorded a Christmas duet.

The song is part of the annual Christmas album that the Philadelphia Eagles puts out to raise money for charities in the area.

Travis Kelce joined his brother to sing “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” a reimagined version of the 1980 Christmas classic by The Pogues.

Travis Kelce feared the worst.

“I’m gonna get just absolutely butchered,” he said.

And he was by someone who posted, “I’d rather hear a test of the emergency broadcast system on repeat than listen to the Kelce brothers.”

But there were tons of rave reviews including one that asked, “What can’t these brothers do?”

Some suggested the brothers add Taylor Swift to their hit, but she is not making the duet a trio yet.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl killed at elementary school in Tucson area
One dead in Pima County shooting
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested following deadly Pima County shooting
According to several sources, a CBP agent was killed in a crash in Douglas, late Tuesday, Nov....
Border Patrol agent, Navy veteran killed in the line of duty in Arizona
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Tucson Musicians Museum introduces new inductees
Tucson Musicians Museum introduces new inductees
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail
FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
Earth smashed warming limit for the first time
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys