Phoenix hosts Portland after overtime win against Utah

Phoenix hosts the Portland Trail Blazers after the Suns took down the Utah Jazz 140-137 in overtime
Watch the Phoenix Suns take on the Portland Trailblazers Tuesday at 7pm on Arizona's Family 3TV...
Watch the Phoenix Suns take on the Portland Trailblazers Tuesday at 7pm on Arizona's Family 3TV and Arizona's Family Sports.(azfamily)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Portland Trail Blazers (3-10, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (7-6, eighth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts the Portland Trail Blazers after the Suns took down the Utah Jazz 140-137 in overtime.

The Suns are 5-5 in Western Conference games. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 27.1 assists per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 4.0.

The Trail Blazers are 1-7 in Western Conference play. Portland is seventh in the league with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Shaedon Sharpe averaging 3.0.

The Suns average 117.1 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 113.1 the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and four assists for the Suns. Grayson Allen is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 18.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 24.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 119.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 103.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Yuta Watanabe: out (quad), Damion Lee: out (knee), Bradley Beal: out (back).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (ankle), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Anfernee Simons: out (thumb), Malcolm Brogdon: out (hamstring), Ish Wainright: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

