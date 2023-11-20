Advertise
Sierra Vista man arrested for shooting involving a juvenile

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a Sierra Vista man on Sunday, Nov. 19, for charges related to the discharge of a weapon, which injured a juvenile.

SVPD officers responded to a call reporting a gunshot at an apartment complex in the 500 block of North Coronado Drive at about 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

While investigating the call, SVPD received a report from Canyon Vista Medical Center that a juvenile came to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and that the juvenile was at the same apartment complex where the reported incident took place.

Authorities said the victim was treated and released from the hospital that same day.

During the investigation, SVPD determined that 50-year-old Don Pfeifer of Sierra Vista had been sitting outside his apartment with a shotgun when it discharged.

According to SVPD, some of the shotgun pellets hit the right calf of the juvenile, who was outside another building some distance from Pfeifer’s location.

SVPD arrested Pfeifer, who is facing charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and two counts of misconduct with a weapon.

Authorities said Pfeifer is being held in the Cochise County Jail.

