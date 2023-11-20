Tucson man accused of pointing gun at woman along I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Tucson man they say is accused of pointing a gun at a woman and her two passengers.

CCSO says it happened Friday, November 17, along Interstate 10 outside of San Simon.

Deputies performed a high risk traffic stop and identified the driver of the vehicle as 52-year-old Duncan Eric Lowrey of Tucson.

A female passenger was with with him.

CCSO says Lowrey and his passenger admitted to the incident.

A weapon was also recovered from the vehicle.

Lowrey was arrested with the assistance of a Willcox Police Department Officer.

He was transported to the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee where he faces charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

