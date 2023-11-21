Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

19-year-old worker dies after being hit by a forklift driven by his father, reports say

Ommatt Cruz, 19, was killed by his father in a construction mishap last week, reports say.
Ommatt Cruz, 19, was killed by his father in a construction mishap last week, reports say.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A 19-year-old construction worker was reportedly killed in a tragic construction mishap involving his father.

According to multiple reports, Ommatt Cruz was fatally struck by a mobile hydraulic lift last Friday morning.

Cruz was directing his father, who was operating a forklift, through an East Village intersection and onto a flatbed truck.

The 19-year-old was then run over by the lift, according to reports.

“There was a tragic accident that took away the life of one of our own,” friends and family shared online. “Ommatt Cruz just turned 19 three months ago. He was first and foremost a loving and adoring son to his parents. He was also a dedicated and loving brother.”

According to police reports, Cruz suffered severe trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was always there to help others, he was selfless,” friends and family shared. “He was in his first year of college and would still find time to come out on the field and help out with his younger brother on the JV team.”

The situation remains under investigation.

No charges have currently been filed with no other injuries reported.

A GoFundMe account has since been set up to help with Cruz’s funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl killed at elementary school in Tucson area
One dead in Pima County shooting
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested following deadly Pima County shooting
According to several sources, a CBP agent was killed in a crash in Douglas, late Tuesday, Nov....
Border Patrol agent, Navy veteran killed in the line of duty in Arizona
Tucson Police searching for aggravated assault suspect
UPDATE: Tucson Police arrest aggravated assault suspect

Latest News

A man known locally as Mr. Steve is still delivering free meals after he originally came up...
Man starts up food truck to offer free food to people in need
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth...
Alabama inmate asks judge to block first nitrogen gas execution
Officials performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl within her system at the...
Mother charged after 2-year-old girl found dead with fentanyl in her system, police say
Defendant Harrison Floyd, a leader in the organization Black Voices for Trump, appears during a...
Judge to modify conditions for Trump co-defendant’s bond in Georgia election subversion case
Authorities say 45-year-old Hamme Clark is on the run after he allegedly shot four people,...
Suspect accused of killing 3 during property dispute taken into custody