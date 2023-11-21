Board sets process for replacing District 3 Supervisor Bronson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Democrats in District 3 interested in being appointed to complete the term of retiring Supervisor Sharon Bronson have until Dec. 1 to submit their applications to the Clerk of the Board.

The Board unanimously approved the process for replacing Bronson at its meeting Tuesday. Bronson announced Nov. 13 that she was stepping down as District 3 supervisor after having suffered injuries in a fall at her home earlier in the month.

Bronson was first elected to the Board in 1996 and won re-election six times, becoming the longest serving board member in County history.

The previous longest-serving board member was District 3 Supervisor Thomas Jay, who served from 1952 to 1972. Interested applicants must be at least 18 years old, live in District 3 and be a registered Democratic voter.

The board is requiring applicants submit by the deadline a letter of interest, a resumé, a completed financial disclosure statement and a conflict of interest affidavit. The County also will conduct a background check on all qualified candidates.

The Clerk of the Board will post the necessary documents to be completed and instructions on how to submit applications on the County’s webpage, pima.gov. Applications must be submitted via email to COB_mail@pima.gov by 5 p.m., Dec. 1.

The Board agreed to review all the applications by the Dec. 5 Board meeting, and at that meeting may agree to ask the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson to conduct a public forum for the candidates. The Board intends to vote on its choice to replace Bronson at its Dec. 19 meeting.

The appointed person would complete the remainder of Bronson’s seventh term through December 2024. All five Board seats are up for election in 2024.

Also, at the meeting, numerous members of the public made use of the Call to the Audience agenda item to wish Supervisor Bronson farewell and thank her for her public service.

County Administrator Jan Lesher also publicly thanked the retiring supervisor and introduced an appreciation video that was made by community members in Ajo. District 3 comprises nearly all of rural western Pima County and is the largest district by square miles by far.

Bronson was recognized for strong advocacy for County services and infrastructure support in the rural areas, especially Ajo.

