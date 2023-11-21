Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny and seasonable with gusty winds Tuesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After cooling into the 60s for high temperatures Monday, a gradual warming trend will take us into Thanksgiving with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s. Sunny skies will warm temperatures to near climate normals Tuesday afternoon, but winds will be a nuisance.

Gusts 30-35 mph are likely with the threat of blowing dust triggering an Air Quality Alert for the Tucson Metro. A system to our north will knock temperatures back below normal this weekend with just a slight chance of rain.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

