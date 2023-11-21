‘It’s a blessing’: Man starts up food truck to offer free food to people in need

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WBAL) – The “Hunger Free Zone” is the name and the mission of a man in Maryland who’s dedicated his life to feeding those in need.

Steven Szili came up with the idea to help the hungry by using a food truck during the pandemic.

The truck outlasted COVID and is still helping people as Szili and his team of volunteers work hard at the Iskcon of Baltimore Temple.

“We just want to make it, get over there, and then feed them as quickly as we can,” Szili said.

Szili and his team cook and pack 200 meals before loading it all up in his food truck.

Szili, known locally as Mr. Steve, said he started up his food service after receiving enough donations during the pandemic.

“I thought that it’s not a reality that would last but it’s still lasting,” he said.

Szili and his truck usually hit a few different spots daily.

Stop No. 1 is Ms. Janet Bailey’s Community Fridge with the Laburt Community Association, a fridge that’s open to anyone who needs something to eat.

Janet Bailey, president of the Laburt Community Association, said Szili’s arrival is always a blessing for the community.

“He comes around, fills it up, asks no questions, moves on,” she said. “It’s a blessing.”

When the fridge is full, Szili and his team make their way five minutes down the road where people await excitedly, because they know they will not stay hungry for long.

Clement Parker-Bey often receives meals from Szili’s food truck.

“When they roll through, people know they have a hot meal, and that’s a service to the community because if it didn’t come some people wouldn’t eat,” he said.

Szili said the people he feeds feel more like a family to him.

After stop No. 2, Szili and his team start looking for more people to feed.

They drive block by block, street by street, making sure everyone eats.

When every good meal is gone, Szili knows it’s a job well done. He then gets to do it all again because, as long as the food truck exists, Szili said no one will go hungry.

“For me, it is invigorating and actually it is part of my devotional service. Service to the Lord means caring and sharing with his other people too,” he said. “They might be having a bad day but when they see the truck, and we come up with a smile, it’s a genuine happiness, and they get a free meal and they know it’s good.”

Anyone who would like to learn more about Szili’s efforts or to make a donation can visit the nonprofit website.

