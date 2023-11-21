Advertise
Look out for scams as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach

By Jack Cooper
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, there are already plenty of deals you can find online. It is also important to remember that not all of them are real.

Leaders are warning you to be extra cautious before falling victim to a scam.

Over the last two years, Americans have lost $2.7 billion to social media scams. Plus, scams on other websites and apps have cost Americans another $2 billion.

When you’re looking for the best deals online this holiday season leaders say it’s important to stay up to date on new ways scammers are trying to trick you.

A popular scam right now is fake websites. To avoid being scammed, make sure you check the URL because spelling errors could be a hint if the website is fake.

Be aware of social media deals that seem too good to be true. Also, fake confirmation or delivery messages can trick shoppers and if you click on those links, you can get hacked.

Leaders are warning you to be careful of accounts that message you directly on Facebook, X or Instagram.

“I could send you a message saying ‘Hey I just bought this laptop go check out this deal’ and you think it’s coming from someone you know, it sounds like it’s coming from someone you know but it’s not,” Vice President of Engineering with GuidePoint Security Ahmed Saleh said. “So I’d be very cautious with messages that are sent directly to you especially on social media.”

If you do fall victim to a scam there are resources you can use and steps to take. Immediately change your passwords, contact your bank and report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission.

