Multiple agencies responding to house fire on Tucson’s Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department says officers responded to a report of a fire at 1130 West District Street on Monday night, Nov. 20.

TPD said an armed man may be inside the home.

TPD says the area is restricted. Tucson Fire crews are also on the scene.

Authorities say the SWAT Team is on the scene, working with officers to check the residence.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.