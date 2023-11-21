Advertise
Multiple agencies responding to house fire on Tucson’s Southside

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:17 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department says officers responded to a report of a fire at 1130 West District Street on Monday night, Nov. 20.

TPD said an armed man may be inside the home.

TPD says the area is restricted. Tucson Fire crews are also on the scene.

Authorities say the SWAT Team is on the scene, working with officers to check the residence.

