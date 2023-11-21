TPD investigating hit-and-run crash near Silverlake Road, I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is working on a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian near Silverlake Road and I-10 on Monday night.

Tucson Police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said additional details are limited.

