Tucson Police investigating crash involving pedestrian at Fort Lowell

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday night, Nov. 20.

TPD says they responded to the 200 block of West Fort Lowell Road and the pedestrian is an adult male.

Authorities have advised people to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

