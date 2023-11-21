Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Two children struck and killed while walking to school

Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking to school in Maryland.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:27 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJLA) - Two children walking to school died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officials say the children were hit at an intersection near an elementary school in Riverdale, Maryland.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities say the suspected driver is affiliated with the school.

No other details have been released.

Both Riverdale Park Police and Prince George’s County Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl killed at elementary school in Tucson area
One dead in Pima County shooting
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested following deadly Pima County shooting
According to several sources, a CBP agent was killed in a crash in Douglas, late Tuesday, Nov....
Border Patrol agent, Navy veteran killed in the line of duty in Arizona
Tucson Police searching for aggravated assault suspect
UPDATE: Tucson Police arrest aggravated assault suspect

Latest News

Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year
FILE - Wayne Brady arrives at GLSEN's Rise Up benefit on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Los...
Wayne Brady involved in car crash, physical fight with allegedly drunken driver, reports say
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli troops battle militants across north Gaza, which has been without power or water for weeks
Travellers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International...
Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving