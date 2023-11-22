City of Tucson will take recount questions to court

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The City of Tucson voted unanimously to take the recount issue to the courts.

At issue is Proposition 413, which voters passed by a 289-vote margin, well within the margin of an automatic recount.

No one believes a recount will change the election’s outcome. Instead, the recount is a test to clarify the law.

The Proposition gives the Mayor and City Council members a nearly 300% pay raise. The council has not had a pay raise since 1999.

But the Tucson City Attorney Mike Rankin gave the council an opinion that said the proposition is not subject to the recount law.

He says a local measure put on the ballot is not mentioned in the new recount law passed by the Republican legislature last year.

What the law did was change the threshold for an automatic recount from .01% to .05%. Under the old threshold, this would not even be a question.

Rankin said that since local measure elections like Prop 413 are not subject to the recount rules, candidates are but local initiatives are not.

Still, Rankin will ask the Arizona Secretary of State and the Arizona Attorney General to weigh in.

In the meantime, he will initiate a court action to give the courts the final say on whether a recount is required or whether the law does not apply.

The council is not allowed to make the decision on a recount.

But the Mayor said taking it to the courts was the right call because it will protect the integrity of the election process.

“Either way I want to make sure our election system in Pima County has the full faith of the community as well as mine and my colleagues on the council,” she said. “There shouldn’t be any doubt in anyone’s mind that what we have in front of us is accurate.”

Rankin said he would initiate the court action and send the inquiries to the state officials tomorrow in hopes of getting a quick resolution.

