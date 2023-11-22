Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying in the 70s for Thanksgiving

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:19 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday with highs slightly above normal for this time of year. We tack on an extra degree or two for Thanksgiving Day with an increase in cloud cover. A storm system to our north will bring gusty winds Friday and a slight chance of rain by Saturday. Most of us should stay dry with highs cooling back below normal Saturday and Sunday. Highs hold steady in the low 70s early next week with lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Windy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°. Slight chance for rain.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 70°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.

