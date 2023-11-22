FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures and breezy conditions leading into Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dry conditions with high temperatures within a couple of degrees of normal through the end of the week. A storm system will then move to our northeast over the weekend, resulting in cooler temperatures, breezy winds and a slight chance of showers.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 46. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

