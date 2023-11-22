Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures and breezy conditions leading into Thanksgiving

By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dry conditions with high temperatures within a couple of degrees of normal through the end of the week. A storm system will then move to our northeast over the weekend, resulting in cooler temperatures, breezy winds and a slight chance of showers.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 46. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl killed at elementary school in Tucson area
One dead in Pima County shooting
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested following deadly Pima County shooting
According to several sources, a CBP agent was killed in a crash in Douglas, late Tuesday, Nov....
Border Patrol agent, Navy veteran killed in the line of duty in Arizona
Tucson Police searching for aggravated assault suspect
UPDATE: Tucson Police arrest aggravated assault suspect

Latest News

Tuesday, November 21st
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny and seasonable with gusty winds Tuesday
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to the holiday week, wind returns Tuesday
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - A look at your Thanksgiving week forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - A look at your Thanksgiving week forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - A look at your Thanksgiving week forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - A look at your Thanksgiving week forecast