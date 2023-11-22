Gourmet Girls Monte Cristo sandwich recipe

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Here is the Gourmet Girls recipe for a Monte Cristo sandwich.

This recipe makes two sandwiches.

SANDWICH INGREDIENTS

2 Cinnamon Rolls sliced horizontally, or other bread of choice

French toast batter (recipe below)

2 Tablespoons butter

6 Ounces shaved ham, divided

4 slices Swiss cheese

1/4 cup raspberry jam, divided

Powdered sugar

SANDWICH DIRECTIONS

Heat skillet

Melt butter in a pan

Dip cinnamon rolls in the French Toast batter

Saute rolls in skillet until browned.

Add ham to skillet to warm, sandwich between bread slices and add Swiss cheese and jam.

Continue grilling until the cheese melts

Sprinkle with powdered sugar and enjoy

FRENCH TOAST MIX INGREDIENTS

1 cup egg mix

1/4 cup rice milk

1/2 teaspoons vanilla

1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

FRENCH TOAST MIX DIRECTIONS

Whisk all together to make batter

