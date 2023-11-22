Gourmet Girls Monte Cristo sandwich recipe
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Here is the Gourmet Girls recipe for a Monte Cristo sandwich.
This recipe makes two sandwiches.
SANDWICH INGREDIENTS
- 2 Cinnamon Rolls sliced horizontally, or other bread of choice
- French toast batter (recipe below)
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 6 Ounces shaved ham, divided
- 4 slices Swiss cheese
- 1/4 cup raspberry jam, divided
- Powdered sugar
SANDWICH DIRECTIONS
- Heat skillet
- Melt butter in a pan
- Dip cinnamon rolls in the French Toast batter
- Saute rolls in skillet until browned.
- Add ham to skillet to warm, sandwich between bread slices and add Swiss cheese and jam.
- Continue grilling until the cheese melts
- Sprinkle with powdered sugar and enjoy
FRENCH TOAST MIX INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup egg mix
- 1/4 cup rice milk
- 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
FRENCH TOAST MIX DIRECTIONS
- Whisk all together to make batter
