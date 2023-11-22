Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Gourmet Girls Monte Cristo sandwich recipe

The Gourmet Girls offer a unique spin on the legendary Monte Cristo sandwich.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Here is the Gourmet Girls recipe for a Monte Cristo sandwich.

This recipe makes two sandwiches.

SANDWICH INGREDIENTS

  • 2 Cinnamon Rolls sliced horizontally, or other bread of choice
  • French toast batter (recipe below)
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 6 Ounces shaved ham, divided
  • 4 slices Swiss cheese
  • 1/4 cup raspberry jam, divided
  • Powdered sugar

SANDWICH DIRECTIONS

  • Heat skillet
  • Melt butter in a pan
  • Dip cinnamon rolls in the French Toast batter
  • Saute rolls in skillet until browned.
  • Add ham to skillet to warm, sandwich between bread slices and add Swiss cheese and jam.
  • Continue grilling until the cheese melts
  • Sprinkle with powdered sugar and enjoy

FRENCH TOAST MIX INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup egg mix
  • 1/4 cup rice milk
  • 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

FRENCH TOAST MIX DIRECTIONS

  • Whisk all together to make batter

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl killed at elementary school in Tucson area
One dead in Pima County shooting
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested following deadly Pima County shooting
According to several sources, a CBP agent was killed in a crash in Douglas, late Tuesday, Nov....
Border Patrol agent, Navy veteran killed in the line of duty in Arizona
Tucson Police searching for aggravated assault suspect
UPDATE: Tucson Police arrest aggravated assault suspect

Latest News

The Gourmet Girls offer a unique spin on the legendary Monte Cristo sandwich.
Gourmet Girls' Monte Cristo sandwich
Carb-loading for El Tour boosts local economy
Carb-loading for El Tour boosts local economy
Gourmet Girls gluten-free pecan pie recipe
Gourmet Girls gluten free pecan pie recipe