How you can help volunteers help serve thousands Thanksgiving meals

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Thanksgiving holiday is just a couple of days away and right now, volunteers with food banks across southern Arizona are bracing for what they believe will be the busiest season yet.

New data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show that for the first time in more than a decade, the food insecurity rate rose across the nation.

Experts say with higher demand than ever before, local non-profits like Gospel Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army are preparing for their busiest Thanksgiving yet.

Bruce Beikman with Gospel Rescue Mission said they are prepared to give out over a thousand meals to the community. He said people can drive up and pick up a meal or sit down and enjoy a meal with others in the community.

“If you are out and you are in tough times, this is a tough season for you,” Beikman said. “This is what this event is all about. Bring your family, bring your relatives or your neighbor.”

The Gospel Rescue Mission says that it has been serving Thanksgiving meals to those in need for over 30 years.

Beikman says with increased demand this year, they’re going to need help.

“If you have purchased turkeys or collected them through some type of drive through your employers or church please bring them all down because we will take them,” Beikman said. “That will help us get through the holidays.”

According to Christopher Kim, the Tucson City Coordinator for the Salvation Army, last year, the shelter gave out about 950 meals, but with food costs up this year getting help from the community is vital.

“I’ve probably tripled what I have to spend to get the food for our clients here,” Kim said. “I think, in general we are kind of behind the eight-ball right now.”

Data from Feeding America shows 49 million Americans turned to food assistance for extra help in 2022. The numbers also show just over 100,000 people deal with food insecurity in Pima County.

Kim tells 13 News that the shelter can’t afford to fall behind because they need to get thousands of families a hot meal not only for Thanksgiving but the holidays to come.

“We need people to give yearly, give monthly, give weekly to be able to take care of the needs we get at other times that we really can’t do without the generous donations from our donors,” Kim said.

Even though Thanksgiving will come and go this week, the season of giving is just starting. If you are able to give back during this time, both shelters will accept donations to assist them through the holiday season.

