Kari Lake takes Senate campaign to the border

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona’s border with Mexico already provides a political backdrop for the next election. Kari Lake took her run for the U.S. Senate through Nogales. She had no shortage of blame for the current administration as she drew attention to drug and human smuggling.

From completing the wall to hiring more personnel to enforce the border, Kari Lake said that the greater cost is not to take more action for enforcement. Both parties attended her event in Nogales on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. With more than twenty women behind her, Kari Lake took her Mama Bear Border Tour through Nogales on her run to be Arizona’s next Republican senator.

“You can’t bribe me, you can’t blackmail me, and I’m going to go to Washington, D.C., and represent every mom, every family, every Arizonan. I think there are some moms back here who might even be Democrats,” she said.

The only one there owning up to being a democrat was Nogales mayor Jorge Maldonado.

“I’m a registered Democrat but we run bipartisanism here,” Maldonado said.

He told the crowd that Nogales would run out of federal funding by the end of the month to process and transport migrants to Pima County, but he needs the border to function for commerce.

“Let’s help the legals instead of the illegals first,” Maldonado said.

“For starters, we need to immediately fund and make sure that the border wall is completed,” Lake said.

And Lake said that she wants asylum seekers handled more quickly to determine legitimate claims.

“We want to make sure that we have enough judges hired, ready to process these people right away,” she said.

Lake blamed the Biden Administration for drug trafficking that sends fentanyl into the country and human smuggling that can lead to sex trafficking.

“I want to help support, getting back in play the policies President Trump had,” Lake said.

Among those in the crowd was Cindy Spencer, who said that she is a sex trafficking survivor and believes stronger policies and messaging can prevent more victimization.

“As you can see, we’re right here by the border and from outside looking in, it looks like, ‘Oh, America, it’s a dream’ but obviously on this side, you see a completely different picture,” Spencer said.

“I’m gravely, gravely worried about the direction things are going, and I’m willing to sacrifice everything I’ve got to win this election, go to Washington, D.C., and help clean this mess up,” Lake said.

If she wins the nomination and the general election, Lake must still get her ideas through Congress. She says funding for the border can be found elsewhere, such as closing sanction waivers on Iran.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.