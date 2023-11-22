Reid Park Zoo ‘expecting’ new arrival

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Reid Park Zoo will soon welcome a new arrival.

Zoo officials announced that Anna, its female Grevy’s zebra, is pregnant and expecting a foal in early 2024.

The Zoo says this will be Anna’s third offspring with Ben, the Zoo’s male Grevy’s zebra.

Grevy’s zebras are endangered with approximately 2,000 of the species left in Kenya and Ethiopia.

The Zoo is also welcoming Zuri, a new mature female Grevy’s zebra to its herd.

Zuri and Anna were recently introduced and can be seen in their habitat together.

Reid Park Zoo says Zuri is an experienced mother herself and will be a help for Anna and her new foal once it is born.

“We are thrilled to have Zuri here as a new member of our zebra herd and to help Anna when the new foal is born,” said Nancy Kluge, Reid Park Zoo’s President & CEO. “Zuri has a calm demeanor and will be a great presence in the habitat.”

Reid Park Zoo participates in the Grevy’s Zebra Species Survival Plan, which works cooperatively to ensure a genetically healthy population of Grevy’s zebras within AZA-accredited zoos and supports Grevy’s zebra conservation in Africa.

“It’s exciting to be part of the SSP program and to do our part to ensure these majestic animals are in our world for the long-term,” said Kluge.

