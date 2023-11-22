Task force aims to allocate TUSD’s $7 million in JUUL settlement funds

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Unified School District has a unique opportunity to tackle an addiction and mental health crisis plaguing students.

The district has $7 million in settlement funds against e-cigarette company JUUL, and leaders want to use that money to find solutions. A newly created task force is leading the charge.

In July, the TUSD Governing Board voted unanimously to create a temporary “Addiction Reduction Task Force.”

Made up of experts in the community who focus on harm reduction and prevention strategies, the committee will find the best ways to support students struggling with addiction and mental health and present their findings to the board. The group must also recommend the best use of the district’s settlement funds against JUUL.

Dr. Joseph Gaw is TUSD’s Health Services Director and task force leader.

“You may not even know your child is vaping,” Gaw said. “And if they are vaping, we don’t know what they may be vaping at all. So it could be nicotine, it could be marijuana, we don’t know.”

Dr. Gaw said the task force has met a few times and is brainstorming ideas.

One idea is to have an individual on each school campus capable of identifying a student with an addiction or mental health disorder, who can then recommend them to an outside resource. Gaw said they have partners all over Pima County they can connect students with, but they need someone to help make those referrals.

“Having this money is critical to help us get that bridge in there somewhere. Whether that’s more staff, whether that’s programs, whether it’s extra resources, we don’t know that yet. The task force, who is comprised of experts, will guide that process,” Gaw said.

“The task force does not know right now what will be implemented at this time, but we are focused on ensuring that the settlement money is used to support students and families as universally as possible,” said Michael Webb, Interim Program Manager for youth and school communities at the Pima County Health Department.

Webb, who is on the task force, said there continues to be a “high engagement” in vaping and tobacco use among youth in Pima County.

“But we’re also seeing an uptick, of course, with opioid dependence,” Webb said. “There’s a lot of substances out there that are increasingly available and accessible to them.”

He went on to say mental health issues are also on the rise, with LGBTQ+ youth and teen girls being impacted the most.

“Suicide remains a high level of concern, as well as depression and anxiety,” Webb said.

The task force has been given an extension to submit a proposal to the superintendent by Spring 2024. The original deadline to submit a proposal was the end of this year.

Dr. Gaw said the extension was given “due to the large amount of money dedicated to the project.” He said, “We want to ensure our due diligence to serve the largest population of students and families as possible.”

If the TUSD Governing Board likes the proposal presented by Spring 2024, they will move forward with the next steps. If they don’t like the proposal, then the task force is back to the drawing board.

The goal is to ensure these programs are up and running sometime during the 2023-2024 school year.

TUSD sued JUUL in 2019 over the negative impact its marketing has had on students. The school board voted unanimously to join litigation against the company for the damage manufacturers have done to the district’s resources and safe learning environment.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.