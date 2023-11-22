Tucson Police investigating crash involving motorcyclist at Wetmore, Fairview

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcyclist on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Authorities said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at W. Wetmore Road and N. Fairview Avenue.

Tucson Police says the motorcyclist is an adult male.

TPD says the intersection is shut down.

