Tucson Police investigating crash involving motorcyclist at Wetmore, Fairview

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcyclist...
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcyclist on Thursday, Nov. 22.(mgn)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcyclist on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Authorities said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at W. Wetmore Road and N. Fairview Avenue.

Tucson Police says the motorcyclist is an adult male.

TPD says the intersection is shut down.

