Backed-up pipes: Don’t become a victim of “Brown Friday”

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - When you are preparing your Thanksgiving feast, do you throw your scraps into the garbage disposal?

According to Tyrel Fraughton, a service manager for Strongbuilt Plumbing, this could be a plumber’s worst nightmare. Many are seeing increased calls for drains being backed up because of backed-up pipes.

Thanksgiving is the kick-off to the holiday season, meaning plumbers across southern Arizona are getting ready for their “busiest” time.

“Brown Friday” is the day after Thanksgiving on which plumbers typically receive more calls due to plumbing issues.

“When you have a lot of different hands in the kitchen, usually helping out and helping cook,” Fraughton said. “Just a lot of extra food goes down the kitchen sink that doesn’t typically go down there throughout the year.”

Leftover turkey, greens, casseroles, and pies can all make for a good time however, they shouldn’t go down the pipes.

Yelp recently ranked America’s top 30 most clogged-up cities for Thanksgiving-related plumbing issues. Although Tucson didn’t make the list, Phoenix landed the number ten spot, seeing a 14% increase in calls.

“When you grind food in the disposal into a mashed potato paste. If you have ever taken mashed potatoes, put it on a plate, and flipped it upside down, it doesn’t fall off very fast,” Fraughton said. “It’s doing the same thing to your drain lines. The result of the food going down is it clogs up that drain line with gunk and food particles that will end up backing your sink up and causing issues in your system.”

So what should you do?

Experts said it’s important to wipe dishes clean before putting them in the sink or the dishwasher. Plus, use a sink strainer which will stop food scraps from entering the drain. It’s also a good idea to remind guests to only flush safe items down the toilet.

If a grease recycling center is nearby, it’s best to dispose of it there.

“One of the best ways to keep the plumber away is to follow the rule of thumb,” Fraughton said. “If you can scrap it off in your garbage, do that before putting it down your disposals, and any little bits of food can go down, and get chopped up and that will be fine.”

According to Fraughton, if you are lucky enough, depending on how high the blockage is, you can easily clear your drain without help from a plumber. However, since many clogs are deep in the pipes, Fraughton said many of these calls are best left to the professionals.

