Couple spending holidays at Arizona Burn Center after propane tank fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family visiting Phoenix has endured a tragic accident and is now trying to cope with injuries that left the parents scared and recovering in a burn unit.

Gustavo Navarrete, his wife Reyna and their two young daughters were visiting friends and family in Phoenix from Mexico on September 17. Since then, the couple has been at the Arizona Burn Center receiving care for 3rd degree burns they got after using a faulty propane tank.

The physical pain they’re enduring is nothing compared to the pain of being away from their girls, who were taken back home to Mexico by relatives. “It’s a very difficult thing for anyone,” said Gustavo. He has been in pain for more than two months. “At night, I can’t sleep because my legs hurt. I wake up every couple of hours,” he said. Gustavo is healing from 3rd degree burns on his left arm, hand and two legs. His right leg is broken, and he is currently unable to walk.

The burn injuries on his body take him back to the tragic day he and his wife were trying to cook tamales at a friend’s apartment. Navarrete said he cooks and sells tamales in Mexico for a living. He’s been connecting propane tanks to a large pot that ignites a flame for years. He said there’s never been an issue. However, he said the tank they bought during their trip wasn’t working.

“Suddenly, it let out the gas and my wife tried lighting the pot one more time when--boom--flames burst out,” he said. Gustavo said they were on a 2nd-floor balcony, but he ended up on the ground floor. He blacked out and believed the heat’s pressure sent him flying.

He was released from the hospital last week but still needs physical therapy. “When you get out, you get stronger. But when you’re hospitalized, it’s very sad. You can’t deal,” said Gustavo. He is staying strong for his wife, who is still lying in a hospital bed with 72% of her body covered in 3rd-degree burns.

Rex Albright, the CEO of the Arizona Burn Foundation, said, “Burns are very traumatic anyway, and you put propane in there, it’s just a very high heat.” He said propane tank-related burns happen too often around Thanksgiving.

“Maintenance is the big issue. If you don’t maintain it, it’s going to become a problem. And when it does explode, it does leave a very big damaging hole in the ground, but it also hurts people. A lot of people,” said Albright.

He highly recommends people have their tanks professionally inspected every year. Before using a tank, he said people should check for gas leaks by listening for any hissing sounds and to look for cracks or bends on pipes. He advises people to use propane tanks in an open space and keep children away.

If something about the tank makes you feel uncomfortable, Albright urges people not to use it. It’s the same message Gustavo hopes people take seriously. “Be very careful because a propane tank explosion will change your life. You could lose your life. My wife and I nearly died,” said Gustavo.

Reyna will have to undergo reconstructive surgeries and follow-up with physical therapy. Gustavo said she is expected to stay at the burn center for at least another month. He does not believe they will be able to see their daughters for Christmas.

The family has a GoFundMe page to raise money for their medical bills and help provide for their daughters while they cannot work. If you would like to help, click here.

