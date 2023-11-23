Man stabbed at gas station in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was stabbed at a Tucson gas station early Thursday, Nov. 23.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of West Speedway, which is just west of Interstate 10.

The TPD said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was not transported to a hospital.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

