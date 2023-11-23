Advertise
Mystery dog illness spreads, puzzles veterinarians

Symptoms dog owners should know
Dogs impacted by the unknown disease, which has not yet been detected in Arizona, show symptoms...
Dogs impacted by the unknown disease, which has not yet been detected in Arizona, show symptoms that include coughing, sneezing, eye or nose discharge and lethargy..(Live 5)
By Brooke Wagner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:48 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -This time of year, many of us will be taking furry family members to a kennel, groomer or to visit with other dogs. But a mystery illness is giving pet owners pause.

The respiratory disease, which can lead to serious pneumonia, is spreading between dogs across the country. Hundreds of cases have already been reported.

13 Fact Finders looked into the numbers and found, so far, there are no cases reported in Arizona. However, it is in neighboring states: Colorado and California.

”Interactions is where they get it,” said Dr. Karen Ehnert, the Director of L.A. County Health. “Taking your dog on walks and then they’re like kissing every other dog that comes by who wants to play, dogs parks, they’re sharing water bowls, they’re going to doggy daycare, they’re boarding.”

Cases have been reported in a total of 11 states, but veterinarians suggest the illness is spreading. It is resistant to antibiotics, which makes it particularly dangerous. Laboratories are trying to identify the pathogen causing it, and there are reports of progress.

Dogs get very sick very fast and can die within two days - so it’s important to get your dog to the vet quickly. Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, and fatigue.

If your dog is sick, keep it home to be safe.

