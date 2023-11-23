Pima County and PACC launch Spanish-language outreach campaign

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima Animal Care Center is building a new partnership with the goal of easing chronic overcrowding at its shelter and it starts with looking at where the pets are coming from.

Pima County Supervisors approved a $120,000 grant for a Spanish-language outreach campaign. This is to combat a higher number of animals taken in or abandoned, most coming from the southside, where Spanish is mainly spoken. The campaign will focus on the 85706 and 85713 zip code areas.

PACC members first noticed an imbalance of animals coming into the shelter versus being adopted or fostered out last year. The pattern is centralized mainly in two areas of the Southside.

The 85706 and 85713 zip code areas have been shown to bring more animals to PACC than pets going home.

One of the main concerns is that lost dogs aren’t finding their way back home.

“We’re seeing from these zip codes specifically is strays,” said Kayleigh Murdock from PACC.

“We’re seeing a lot of animals picked up in those areas brought to PACC and then unfortunately their family may not know that they’re here or feel comfortable coming to get them, so they don’t end up going back home.”

RTOs, or return to owners, is one of the main priorities the campaign aims to tackle. According to José Merino, the deputy director of the county’s communication office, underrepresented communities often have to overcome challenges that result in surrendering their animals.

Another challenge the campaign is tackling is to try to change the mindset surrounding pets.

Merino experienced firsthand the difference in how different communities think of their pets when he moved to the States in the early 2000s.

“First and second-generation immigrants,” Merino said, “it’s very ingrained in their culture that family comes first, and pets come second. Those are some of the things we’re trying to tackle with this campaign.”

The campaign will mostly be developed in Spanish, with hints of Spanglish, so more people can learn about PACC’s services.

“Historically, PACC has tapped only into a section of the market, one where it hasn’t communicated really with the Spanish-speaking community,” Merino said.

Working with nearby institutions like schools and libraries and through events like collar-and-tag giveaways, the campaign also hopes to expand the network of potential fosters and adoptive parents bringing PACC’s critical capacity level to a more manageable number.

“One of the great things of this campaign is that there are [a] bunch of different messages that we’re targeting, but one of the general ones is general brand awareness,” Murdock said.

“We want people to know that PACC is here, that PACC is here for them to help them keep their friends with their family, and if they don’t have pets, they can foster, adopt, many ways to bring hope their new best friend.”

PACC and Pima County’s Communication Office will monitor dogs coming in and out of the shelter from the zip codes throughout the campaign. If their new methods are deemed successful, another grant may be issued for the following year.

There are still many dogs and cats looking for a fur-ever home. You can look at the available animals for adoption here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.