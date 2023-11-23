Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima County and PACC launch Spanish-language outreach campaign

Partnership to connect more Spanish-speakers to PACC services
By Andres Rendon
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima Animal Care Center is building a new partnership with the goal of easing chronic overcrowding at its shelter and it starts with looking at where the pets are coming from.

Pima County Supervisors approved a $120,000 grant for a Spanish-language outreach campaign. This is to combat a higher number of animals taken in or abandoned, most coming from the southside, where Spanish is mainly spoken. The campaign will focus on the 85706 and 85713 zip code areas.

PACC members first noticed an imbalance of animals coming into the shelter versus being adopted or fostered out last year. The pattern is centralized mainly in two areas of the Southside.

The 85706 and 85713 zip code areas have been shown to bring more animals to PACC than pets going home.

One of the main concerns is that lost dogs aren’t finding their way back home.

“We’re seeing from these zip codes specifically is strays,” said Kayleigh Murdock from PACC.

“We’re seeing a lot of animals picked up in those areas brought to PACC and then unfortunately their family may not know that they’re here or feel comfortable coming to get them, so they don’t end up going back home.”

RTOs, or return to owners, is one of the main priorities the campaign aims to tackle. According to José Merino, the deputy director of the county’s communication office, underrepresented communities often have to overcome challenges that result in surrendering their animals.

Another challenge the campaign is tackling is to try to change the mindset surrounding pets.

Merino experienced firsthand the difference in how different communities think of their pets when he moved to the States in the early 2000s.

“First and second-generation immigrants,” Merino said, “it’s very ingrained in their culture that family comes first, and pets come second. Those are some of the things we’re trying to tackle with this campaign.”

The campaign will mostly be developed in Spanish, with hints of Spanglish, so more people can learn about PACC’s services.

“Historically, PACC has tapped only into a section of the market, one where it hasn’t communicated really with the Spanish-speaking community,” Merino said.

Working with nearby institutions like schools and libraries and through events like collar-and-tag giveaways, the campaign also hopes to expand the network of potential fosters and adoptive parents bringing PACC’s critical capacity level to a more manageable number.

“One of the great things of this campaign is that there are [a] bunch of different messages that we’re targeting, but one of the general ones is general brand awareness,” Murdock said.

“We want people to know that PACC is here, that PACC is here for them to help them keep their friends with their family, and if they don’t have pets, they can foster, adopt, many ways to bring hope their new best friend.”

PACC and Pima County’s Communication Office will monitor dogs coming in and out of the shelter from the zip codes throughout the campaign. If their new methods are deemed successful, another grant may be issued for the following year.

There are still many dogs and cats looking for a fur-ever home. You can look at the available animals for adoption here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl killed at elementary school in Tucson area
One dead in Pima County shooting
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested following deadly Pima County shooting
According to several sources, a CBP agent was killed in a crash in Douglas, late Tuesday, Nov....
Border Patrol agent, Navy veteran killed in the line of duty in Arizona
Tucson Police searching for aggravated assault suspect
UPDATE: Tucson Police arrest aggravated assault suspect

Latest News

Thanksgiving is cheaper, but some things can’t be priced
Thanksgiving is cheaper, but some things can’t be priced
13+ FastCast recordings
LIVE NOW: Top stories at 7:30 p.m.
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video of K-9 shot during standoff at Reid Park in Tucson
A Tucson Police Department K-9 was shot by suspect Johnathon Drattlo during a standoff at Reid...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: TPD K-9 shot during Reid Park standoff
Dogs impacted by the unknown disease, which has not yet been detected in Arizona, show symptoms...
Mystery dog illness spreads, puzzles veterinarians