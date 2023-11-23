Streaking Wildcats visit Sun Devils for 97th Territorial Cup

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona Wildcats, winners of five straight, venture north for the 97th edition of the Territorial Cup against Arizona State on Saturday afternoon in Tempe.

Saturday’s game, which kicks off at 1:30 pm.., will be televised on ESPN and broadcast live on Wildcats Radio 1290 AM.

Arizona still has a shot at playing in the Pac-12 championship, which is set for Dec. 1. If Oregon State updates Oregon Friday night, and the Wildcats beat the Sun Devils, Arizona will face Washington in the finale.

The Wildcats (8-3, 6-2) continue to climb in the rankings while piling up accomplishments that haven’t been seen in decades. Arizona’s current five-game conference win streak is its longest in 25 years, while its four wins over AP Top 25 teams are the most in the nation.

Arizona is coming off a 49-22 rout of Utah. Arizona State (3-8, 2-6) is having a tough season and is coming off a 49-13 loss to Oregon last week.

ARIZONA NOTES & NUMBERS

No. 16 Arizona (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) plays the 97th matchup of the Territorial Cup against Arizona State (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12).

The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Mark Jones (PxP), Louis Riddick (Analyst), and Quint Kessenich (Reporter) on the call. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. MST.

The Wildcats lead the all-time series 50-45-1 and are looking for their second straight win against rival Arizona State after taking down the Sun Devils 38-35 a year ago in Tucson.

Arizona snapped a five-game losing streak against Arizona State with a three-point win in 2022.

Michael Wiley was the recipient of the Bob Moran MVP Award as the MVP of the game after rushing for 214 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Wiley became the first Wildcat to rush for 200-plus yards in a game since J.J. Taylor rushed for 212 versus Oregon in 2018.

Wiley rushed for the second-most yards in Territorial Cup history, behind only Trung Canidate who gained 288 yards on the ground against ASU on Nov. 27, 1998. He also tied for the most rushing touchdowns in Territorial Cup history with three. (Canidate in 1998, Wilson in 2014, and Grant in 2016).

With the 38-35 win in 2022, Arizona extended its all-time lead in the Territorial Cup to 50-45-1, snapping a five-game skid in the series.

The Wildcats are 18-24-1 in Tempe/Phoenix and 11-20-1 at formerly named Sun Devil Stadium, now Mountain America Stadium.

TOP PERFORMANCES AGAINST TOP-20 TEAMS

Arizona is the only FBS team in the nation to defeat four ranked teams.

Arizona has more passing yards (1,777) and passing touchdowns (18) against Top-25 teams than any other program in the country.

Only Arizona, Colorado, and Utah have played six ranked teams this season with Arizona holding the best record of 4-2 against ranked opponents.

WR Tetairoa McMillan is the first Arizona player in the StatPass era (1996-current) with a passing and a receiving touchdown in the same game. He is the seventh Division I player to accomplish the feat this year.

With Saturday’s win over No. 16 Utah, No. 19 Arizona improves to 5-6 (.455) against teams ranked in the AP Top 25 under head coach Jedd Fisch . The Wildcats have now won four consecutive games against ranked opponents.

The Wildcats opened the game with a 21-point first quarter against No. 16 Utah. It was their most points in any quarter against Pac-12 competition since scoring 21 against Arizona State in the third quarter of the 2022 Territorial Cup, and their most in a first quarter against a Pac-12 team since dropping 24 in the opening quarter at Washington State in 2014.

Starting QB Noah Fifita , WR Tetairoa McMillan , and QB Jayden de Laura all threw touchdown passes against the Utes. It is the first time in the StatPass era (1996-current) that Arizona has had three different players throw touchdown passes in one game.

Dalton Johnson led the Wildcats defense with 11 tackles against No. 16 Utah, marking a career-high for the redshirt sophomore. He also logged a career-high two tackles for loss and his second career sack.

Arizona’s seven tackles for loss against No. 16 Utah are their second most this season, and their most since posting a season-high 11 at Stanford.

RB Michael Wiley caught two touchdowns against No. 16 Utah, giving him the fifth multi-score game of his career.

BEST DEFENSE IN A DECADE

Arizona’s defense has held the last five opponents to 89 total points over a five-game winning streak, marking an average of 17.8 points per game while scoring 34.8 points per contest. The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 174 to 89.

The Wildcats recorded two interceptions against No. 16 Utah, marking the second game this season that Arizona picked off an opposing quarterback twice in a single game. Jacob Manu recorded the first interception by an Arizona linebacker since Anthony Pandy and Kenny Hebert both had one apiece during the 2021 season.

The Wildcats defense forced the Bruins into a three-and-out on their first drive of the game, marking their second opening drive three-and-out of the year and matching last year’s total (at SDSU, at UCLA).

Arizona’s seven pass breakups against No. 11 Oregon State are the most posted by a Wildcat defense since swatting seven passes against UCLA in week four of the 2019 season.

Arizona’s defense has allowed three passing touchdowns to the following top Pac-12 quarterbacks: USC QB Caleb Williams (1 TD), Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. (0 TD), and Washington State QB Cam Ward (0 TD), Shedeur Sanders (2 TD).

