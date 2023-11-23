Thanksgiving foods to keep away from your dogs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re a dog parent, you might be willing to give your fur baby a scrap or two from your Thanksgiving dinner. However, according to the Arizona Humane Society, there’s quite a list of foods or ingredients from our Thanksgiving menu that can be toxic for our dogs.

Food to keep away from your dog/s are:

Onions

Garlic

Raisins

Almonds

Cinnamon

Ice cream

Chocolate

Meat bones

Anything cooked or baked with artificial sweetener

According to the American Kennel Club, these foods contain compounds the human liver can filter out, but a dog’s liver can’t. The compounds can damage a dog’s red blood cells and lead to anemia.

Kelsey Dickerson, a spokesperson for the Arizona Humane Society, said dog parents also need to be careful with Thanksgiving hams and turkeys. “That can be a little dangerous too with the seasonings or anything that you use to baste it, so maybe just a tiny little portion. Don’t use the skin, and of course, making sure you’re keeping those bones up and away and very high because those can become very dangerous as well,” Dickerson explained.

If your dog accidentally ingests something it shouldn’t have, symptoms to look out for are:

Lethargy

Nausea

Glazed eyes

Diarrhea

If your dog experiences the following symptoms, Dickerson said to contact a veterinarian immediately. “It’s always important to know where your closest veterinary clinic is, especially emergency veterinary clinics, and what their hours are. The ASPCA also has a poison control hotline that you can call 24 hours, 365 days a year so make sure you have that handy,” she said.

The ASPCA’s poison control hotline is (888) 426-4435.

