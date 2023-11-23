Thanksgiving is cheaper, but some things can’t be priced

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -According to an unofficial survey from the Arizona Farm Bureau, Thanksgiving is cheaper this year in Arizona. Several of the shoppers at the Bashas’ on Tucson’s northeast side at Kolb Road and Sunrise Drive just wanted to get their shopping done and were also pleased with the prices, but they also found some things that don’t come with the price tag.

As the next big holiday began ringing its bell outside the store with a Salvation Army bell-ringer in full force, thanksgiving shopper Frank Roedl was still making the current one right.

“My wife said, when I got home with the groceries this morning, where’s the flowers? I forgot the flowers, so she sent me back,” Roedl said.

From flowers to fowl, the reasons to return were as plentiful as the stories surrounding them. Abha Benson and her daughter Reyna combined dinner and wedding planning.

“My daughter is planning for a wedding and this morning she said, ‘Can we go to an appointment to do wedding décor?’ And I said, ‘Ok, sure, I’ll just get the turkey later,’ and so that’s what we’re doing,” Abha Benson explained.

“She’s helping me with the wedding and I’ll help her with the dinner as well,” Reyna Benson chimed in and laughed.

“I’m starting to stress a little bit,” Margaret Brooks said. But what wasn’t stressing her out was the price of turkey.

According to the Arizona Farm Bureau’s annual informal survey, thanksgiving dinner costs about $20 less, or down 28% from last year, to $51.89. The Arizona Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee performed an informal Thanksgiving dinner price survey throughout Arizona the week of November 6. Sweet potatoes, cranberries, milk, rolls and pumpkin pie ingredients are all down. According to that, the 16-pound turkey fell more than 40 percent since last year, from $32.02 to $18.32.

“I’m actually pretty pleased that we can get one and it’s not $54 like it says on the tag; it’s special with the discount, so that’s good,” Brooks said.

Something even Alan Willenbrock, dressed as a big turkey, was happy about.

“Food prices are beginning to come down a little bit,” he said and agreed that it was one more thing to be grateful for as he patted his middle. “Absolutely. I’m well fed here, so, I try to keep it that way.”

Willenbrock said that he dresses up for all the holidays.

“Cheap entertainment. I seem to bring joy to most people,” he said.

Among the eggs and other items on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving at the Bashas’ at Kolb and Sunrise, joy and thankfulness could be picked up for free.

“Thanksgiving, of course, really truly is all about giving thanks for friends and family, and we live in, we’re blessed that we live in, America isn’t perfect, but it’s a heck of a lot better than almost any other place on earth,” Willenbrock said.

“The point of thanksgiving is, it’s to be around your family or loved ones, and the meal is gone, it’s eaten so quickly, so don’t spend the whole day stressing over it,” Abha Benson said.

“Try to remember that we’re very lucky to be where we are in this country today and have a really good Thanksgiving,” Brooks said.

It was a holiday that was finally complete for Frank Roedl with a bouquet made at the store and that he would take home to his family.

“Feel pretty good! I’m going to pretend I did it! Well, I can’t now, can I?” he laughed at his admission.

Some items that went up in price weren’t part of the usual dinner the bureau puts together, such as ham and russet potatoes, were more expensive.

