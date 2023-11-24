Actors strike ends after 118 days, actor speaks out on new contract

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - “We’re tired of hearing the same old story over and over again,” said Jon Proudstar.” You do these movies, and it makes a killing at the box office, so why would anyone from that film need to be on unemployment?”

Appearing in Disney-produced shows like “Reservation Dogs,” actor Jon Proudstar jumps between Los Angeles and his home in Tucson.

Usually, he is on set, but for four months (118 days, to be exact), Proudstar stood alongside thousands of actors across the country fighting for better working conditions.

The Hollywood strike ended on November 9. SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors, scored a tentative deal and now, the final step is that actors must vote and ratify the contract.

Actors and crew members alike hope to get back to work soon.

Demanding studios offer better working conditions like an updated pay model and protections from studios utilizing AI, Proudstar says it’s a matter of getting back to what’s fair.

“We’ve always had a partnership, that’s what made movies fantastic,” he said.

“There’s always above the line and below the line; the producers, money people and studios, they get the lion’s share of the money, and we get it. These guys walk away with billions, and we got a small bit, but it’s kind of cool because it’s been equitable. It’s been understood they always share the wealth.”

SAG-AFTRA scored performers an immediate raise of 7 percent, along with an 11 percent raise for background actors.

Actors will also see two more increases in 2024 and 2025, 4% and 3.5%, respectively.

But the biggest concern for many actors and for Proudstar is protections against artificial intelligence.

“That was the scary part because that’s what movies are about,” Proudstar said. “Movies are about making connections and evoking emotions in other human beings. It takes other human beings to do that.”

If a studio wishes to use AI, actors must give written permission and be paid if their image is used.

Monitoring measures were also put in place: semi-annual meetings between SAG-AFTRA representatives and major studios will take place to review how and how much artificial intelligence is being used in films.

But just as the strike impacted those on-camera, those working behind the scenes have also felt the effects of the strike, leaving little to no work at all.

“I’ve done work with Walmart, Tilly’s, Speedos, Big 10 Football, all kinds of different companies,” said Michael Redden. Redden began working in news and worked his way up to film, having served as a director of photography for studios like Amazon.

“Once they stop calling, you know something is up. If you’re not working for the bigger guys, you have to take on a bunch of smaller jobs.”

Sometimes, he would take on four or five different jobs daily to make a daily profit from a larger project.

Aside from the impact the strike had on his ability to afford living expenses, he, among countless others working in film production, found themselves stuck when they didn’t have an income to afford projects of their own.

“Whatever job they’re doing is not their endgame,” Redden said.

“For instance, I funded my feature film by working on an Amazon Prime documentary. When I’m not working on a bigger guy thing, it’s harder for the mid-level guys to fund their own projects.”

Since the end of the actors’ strike, many films whose production was halted have been releasing new premiere dates. Redden expects work to pick up soon.

As for the contract on hand, both Redden and Proudstar say they are happy the strike concluded, but the deal is not a permanent solution to a long-term issue.

“For the entity we were battling and the resources we had, I’m shocked they got what they got. Fran and SAG was able to do what they did, and it’s impressive and it’s a great starting point. But at some point, we need to rise to this, and right now it’s still this.”

Proudstar says this contract won’t end all disputes, but it is much needed to reflect the changes the film and television industry has made for years.

He plans to vote yes for the contract’s ratification, with hopes that updates will be made to create a fair industry in the coming years.

