ADOT cracking down on people abusing tax-free diesel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While it’s the season for giving, the Arizona Department of Transportation reports that some are taking what they shouldn’t at the pump. “These people may just pump out thousands of gallons within a matter of minutes,” said ADOT Enforcement Officer Mark Nielson.

Officer Nielson is part of a task force that tracks down those looking to abuse the tax-free diesel the state offers. “It’s there to give a break to our farmers.”

Clearly marked with labels at the pump. Arizona is one of many states that offer this discount on fuel for vehicles that don’t travel on state roads. “That includes farm equipment, mining equipment and construction equipment,” said ADOT Spokesperson Steve Elliott.

When it comes to this tax-free diesel, ADOT reports that you can save about 18 to 26 cents a gallon. Some diesel vehicles have big tanks, so the savings begin to pile up, which ADOT knows can be enticing for people to abuse.

If you think this sounds like a pretty good deal and want to fill up your personal truck, this is where Officer Nielson comes in. “Most of our citizens are doing things the right way, but then these people that are going around stealing fuel, it’s not fair to be cheating the system,” said Nielson.

Aside from surveillance cameras set up at these gas stations, Nielson and the task force have some nifty tools to see who uses the fuel. The most obvious is the diesel is dyed red. They are also armed with a device that can test the fuel. “We have a machine here. It’s called a patrol spout, and it analyses the fuel.” It can detect the smallest amounts of red-dyed diesel.

ADOT takes this very seriously because fuel taxes cover a lot of their work, like fixing potholes on state roads. “Almost all the money we get to operate state highways comes from state taxes and it adds up,” said Elliot.

ADOT told Arizona’s Family they investigate about three to four cases a week, and getting caught can lead to hefty fines, which can vary.

