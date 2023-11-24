Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Coast-to-Coast Travel Trouble Maker

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Conditions were well, very “Thanksgiving-like” with breezy conditions, partly cloudy skies, and temps in the mid-70s for the Tucson metro. An uptick in winds is expected for tomorrow. The winds, an indication of a changing weather pattern, will blow in possible rain chances Friday night into Saturday morning for the region. Chances will range from up to 40% to the NE (ex. Safford) & down to 0% to the SE (ex. Douglas). Overall rainfall won’t be impressive for the region. After this system passes, the coolest air of the season will settle for many to start the weekend on Saturday.

FRIDAY: Late clouds & windy (30 mph+ gusts) with a low of 48 & a high of 72.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers early with a morning low of 46 & a high of 64. 30% for rain.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 43 & a high of 68.

MONDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 46 & a high of 71

TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 47 & a high of 71.

WEDNESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 65 & a high of 71

THURSDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 45 & a high of 69. 10% chance of rain.

