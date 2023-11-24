FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Gusty winds Friday with cooler temperatures this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A storm system to our north will bring gusty winds Friday and a slight chance of rain by early Saturday morning. Many of us will stay dry with the best chance for light rain to the north of Tucson. Temperatures will cool back below normal Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s! Temperatures warm slightly into the low 70s for the start of the workweek.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Windy.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s. Slight chance for rain.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 70°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.

