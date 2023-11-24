Hundreds gather for annual Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - More than 500 people attended the Salvation Army of Tucson’s annual Thanksgiving event.

The lunch was free for anyone looking for a hot meal or a place to spend the holiday. And, of course, there was plenty of pumpkin pie.

“There’s no wind and rain or cold weather. It’s perfect for having people eat outside,” Tucson City Coordinator Christopher Kim said during the event. He said by the end of the day the Salvation Army will have served more than 700 people.

Plus some food for pets, too.

He notes events like the one today, wouldn’t be possible without volunteers, like Guadalupe Willerup.

“We believe all year-round we are blessed with food on our table,” she shared with 13 News. “And we can give up one day to serve others.”

Willerup said she’s been volunteering with the Salvation Army for years. But this year, she brought her entire family along.

“My children get to serve others and see how some unfortunately live differently,” she said.

Kim said it’s because of this that they can serve so many people in the community who need a warm meal.

“The volunteers. They come out of the wood-work and they want to volunteer for this,” Kim said of today’s volunteers. “They want to serve and they want to clean up. I don’t want to do that at home. And these people want to come here. It’s a wonderful opportunity for a family or just people who don’t have kids at home. They are able to give up their time serve others.”

Just because Thanksgiving is over doesn’t mean the giving stops.

The Salvation Army’s traditional Red Kettle fundraiser is ongoing and you will see the bell ringers throughout the holidays.

All the money raised goes to events just like this in our community.

