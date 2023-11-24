“It’s never too early to get a Christmas tree,” Marana Christmas Tree Farm opens on Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - While many people might still be cleaning up the grease from their Thanksgiving turkeys, some are already looking ahead to the Christmas season. The first step toward Christmas festivities is getting a tree.

For one Marana couple, Christmas trees have become a part of their normal Thanksgiving.

“I’ve been doing this since I was a kid. So, this is what I know. I get excited seeing people pick out a tree,” Owner of Santa Marana Christmas Tree Ranch Troy Yahraes said.

Yahraes and his wife now push their Thanksgiving feast to the Wednesday before so they can open the Christmas Tree ranch up on a day when nearly every other business is closed.

“We’re here working every day, 365 days a year. Why not be open and a lot of people are getting excited about buying a tree on Thanksgiving Day,” Yahraes said.

Yahraes admits that Thanksgiving is not a common day for Christmas tree shopping, but his family tradition inspired him to open his shop on this day.

“We all used to eat by noon, and I wanted to go shopping. So, we decided to keep the place open,” Yahraes said.

A tradition which has spread to other families across the Old Pueblo.

“It’s not out of the way of Thanksgiving it’s a part of Thanksgiving. That’s why I’m out here is because it’s something I plan to do [Each Year],” Oro Valley Resident Kirby Schrantz said.

Schrantz and his family visit the Santa Marana Christmas Tree ranch every year. But never on Thanksgiving before.

However, the authenticity and ambiance of a Christmas tree farm like Santa Marana keep them coming back. Saying it is a family experience that can be perfect for get-togethers on Thanksgiving.

“The whole experience was really wholesome. It was really genuine. You come out, you get a tree, you can sit by the fire and have a cup of hot chocolate. They have a whole store. So, you really get into it. It’s a lot more than just buying a tree.”

Yahraes says he loves to create those experiences between families in the Old Pueblo, and that is what keeps him coming back to the business each year.

“It’s good to see families. Some people are pregnant and then you see them next year and they have a baby,” Yahraes said.

The debate on when it is considered “too early” to put up a Christmas tree will rage on for years to come. But for the people who were out at the Santa Marana ranch today, the answer is clear.

“I would probably put Christmas tree lights up in July if people didn’t think I was crazy. It’s never too early to have a Christmas tree,” Schrantz said.

The Santa Marana Christmas tree ranch is open until Christmas day but Yahraes says they usually sell out by December 19th.

