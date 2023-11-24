Tucson Police investigating shooting in Midtown
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:47 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting in Midtown on Thursday, Nov. 23.
The TPD says officers responded to the 2500 block of E. 21st St. for reports of a shooting shortly after 7:15 p.m.
Authorities say a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Tucson Police says an adult male suspect has been detained.
TPD says an investigation is underway.
