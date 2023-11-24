Tucson Police investigating shooting in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting in Midtown on Thursday, Nov. 23.

The TPD says officers responded to the 2500 block of E. 21st St. for reports of a shooting shortly after 7:15 p.m.

Authorities say a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tucson Police says an adult male suspect has been detained.

TPD says an investigation is underway.

