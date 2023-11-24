Advertise
Turkey Bowl brings football fans together on Tucson’s southwest side

By Katherine Patterson
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - When you think of a typical Thanksgiving, you probably think about a family sitting around for dinner, but on the southwest side of Tucson, they’re making sure that connecting with the community is just as important.

For years, Josemiguel has known he has to earn the Thanksgiving feast with a good game of football.

“It’s something to do in the morning because I know the morning of Thanksgiving everyone is getting ready for food and my reasoning for it is I want to burn some calories before I stuff my face in the afternoon,” Josemiguel Mendivil said.

He goes to the Tucson Turkey Bowl to do it. Dozens of people playing the classic Thanksgiving sport to buy some time before the big feast and reconnect.

“When we first came here there was another completely separate group of people playing here and we were talking about sharing the field and some of the players knew each other from playing football in high school,” Mendivil said.

“I play with my brother,” high schooler Isac Rodriguez said. “He tells me and I’m like ‘cool, we’ll go and have some fun in the morning and later spend some time with the family.’”

They say not only is the time together fun, but it also allows a closeness and connection that only sports can create.

“There are people you’ve never met before but you see that they might have the same liking of the same sports team or liking of the same sport in general and you just get along with them,” Rodriguez said.

