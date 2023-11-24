WATCH: DPS troopers wrangle runaway bull on I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a truly wild sight on a Valley freeway! ADOT cameras captured a bull roaming around I-17 near Jomax Road just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

The runaway bull found a gap in a cattle enclosure off a stretch of I-17 and quickly made its escape. Luckily, after a brief wild “bull” chase, the animal was wrangled and returned to its cattle enclosure. Troopers were also able to fix the gap, ensuring there weren’t strays looking to bolt too. No drivers or troopers were injured. However, the cattle owner remains a mystery, as well as why the cattle are so close to the freeway.

Arizona’s Family caught up with Sgt. Kevin Watt, who helped wrangle the animal. “Once I got there, he was just standing in the HOV lane staring at me. I had my sirens going, everything I could to scare him off the roadway, but he seemed like he wanted to take me on. He kind of dipped his head and made it seem like he wanted to challenge me,” said Sgt. Watt.

