Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Devin Booker leads Phoenix Suns to 110-89 In-Season Tournament win over Memphis Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks to shoot against against Memphis Grizzlies center...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks to shoot against against Memphis Grizzlies center Bismack Biyombo, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:17 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, TN (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns started their 3-game road trip in Tennessee to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies for an In-Season tournament on Friday. Although the Suns were without star player Kevin Durant, the team took an early lead and continued their winning streak, beating the Grizzlies 110-89.

The Suns were shorthanded again, with Durant out due to right foot soreness. This was the first game Durant has missed this season. He has been crucial to the team’s recent wins, scoring 32 points and 8 rebounds against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday and 39 points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday in a double-overtime game. Star guard Bradley Beal is also still out due to a lower back strain. Despite the absence and injuries, Phoenix was led in scoring by Devin Booker, who tallied 40 points in 33 minutes of action. Santi Aldamapaced the Grizzlies with 21 points.

With the win, the Suns improved to 10-6 on the season. The Suns are back in action on Sunday when they take on the New York Knicks. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. You can watch Sunday’s game live on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports Network.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl killed at elementary school in Tucson area
Man stabbed at gas station in Tucson
Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Multiple agencies responding to house fire on Tucson’s Southside
Man in custody after house fire on Tucson’s southside

Latest News

Devin Booker and Eric Gordon won't be playing in Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City...
Devin Booker and Eric Gordon out as Phoenix Suns host Oklahoma City Thunder
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives on Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis...
Durant scores 38 but Phoenix Suns fall to Lakers in first In-Season Tournament game
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second...
Booker, Durant lead Suns past Curry and Warriors 108-104 in season opener
Trainer tends to Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) after he was injured in the first half...
Reports: Suns trade Deandre Ayton to Portland as part of 3-team deal