Federal inmate assaulted at Tucson prison facility

A federal inmate was assaulted at the facility on Wilmot Road in Tucson on Friday, Nov. 24.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, an inmate was assaulted at the federal facility on Wilmot Road in Tucson on Friday, Nov. 24.

Officials say the responding employees isolated and contained the incident and the public was not in danger.

The FBI was notified.

Authorities said no employees were injured and the inmate needed life-saving measures. The inmate was transported to a local hospital.

This is not the first time an inmate at a federal prison has been assaulted.

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar was assaulted at the federal facility on Wilmot Road in 2018 before being transferred to a facility in Oklahoma.

