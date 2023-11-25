FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Chance for rain to kick off the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – The breezy conditions we felt today are a sign that a new weather pattern is entering the region. A system is currently producing rainfall and the first good snowfall of the season in Flagstaff. The precip from that system will dip down to our neck of the woods, generating scattered showers tomorrow morning, predominantly for areas Tucson of northeastward. Chances peak at 50% towards the NE in Safford, 40% for Tucson, and 10% towards the SE in Douglas. Rainfall will be modest, peaking at 0.10″-0.25″.

SATURDAY: Early scattered showers, then a clearing with a low of 48 & a high of 63. 40% chance of rain.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with clouds late early with a morning low of 42 & a high of 69.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 48 & a high of 71.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 47 & a high of 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 46 & a high of 73. 10% chance of rain.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 45 & a high of 67. 20% chance of rain.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers with a morning low of 46 & a high of 64. 30% chance of rain.

