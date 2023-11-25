Former police officer Derek Chauvin assaulted at federal prison in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of killing George Floyd, was stabbed in federal prison in Tucson, according to the Associated Press.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said an inmate was assaulted at the federal facility on Wilmot Road on Friday, Nov. 24. But the Bureau of Prisons declined to identify the inmate.

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. (Source: Minnesota Dept. of Corrections via CNN)

Federal authorities said no employees were injured and the inmate, who was transported to a local hospital, needed life-saving measures.

In June 2021, Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the death of George Floyd.

Last August, Chauvin was transferred to the Tucson facility.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court of the United States rejected his appeal on his murder conviction.

This is not the first time an inmate has been assaulted at the federal prison in Tucson.

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar was assaulted at the federal facility on Wilmot Road in 2018 before being transferred to a facility in Oklahoma.

