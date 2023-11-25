Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Former police officer Derek Chauvin assaulted at federal prison in Tucson

A federal inmate was assaulted at the facility on Wilmot Road in Tucson on Friday, Nov. 24.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of killing George Floyd, was stabbed in federal prison in Tucson, according to the Associated Press.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said an inmate was assaulted at the federal facility on Wilmot Road on Friday, Nov. 24. But the Bureau of Prisons declined to identify the inmate.

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty of...
Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.(Source: Minnesota Dept. of Corrections via CNN)

Federal authorities said no employees were injured and the inmate, who was transported to a local hospital, needed life-saving measures.

In June 2021, Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the death of George Floyd.

Last August, Chauvin was transferred to the Tucson facility.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court of the United States rejected his appeal on his murder conviction.

This is not the first time an inmate has been assaulted at the federal prison in Tucson.

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar was assaulted at the federal facility on Wilmot Road in 2018 before being transferred to a facility in Oklahoma.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl killed at elementary school in Tucson area
Man stabbed at gas station in Tucson
Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Multiple agencies responding to house fire on Tucson’s Southside
Man in custody after house fire on Tucson’s southside

Latest News

Luna said she and her group, which included children, felt intimated and did not understand...
Volunteers claim city of Phoenix, police blocked off homeless encampment on Thanksgiving Day
The closure is due to a crash at milepost 304.
Interstate 10 completely closed near Benson due to crash
Workers block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada,...
Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple
A federal inmate was assaulted at the facility on Wilmot Road in Tucson on Friday, Nov. 24.
Federal inmate assault at prison facility in Tucson