I-10 westbound closed near Benson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Benson on Friday, Nov. 24.

The closure is due to a crash at milepost 304.

ADOT says motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes are unaffected.

