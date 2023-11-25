I-10 westbound closed near Benson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Benson on Friday, Nov. 24.

The closure is due to a crash at milepost 304.

ADOT says motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes are unaffected.

