PCSD working crash on Ruthrauff Road, Sullinger Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a traffic collision on Ruthrauff Road and Sullinger Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 25.

PCSD says all East and Westbound traffic on Ruthrauff Road is closed from La Cholla Blvd to Kain Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

