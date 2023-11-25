Tucson Police investigating shooting near South Nogales Highway, Drexel Road
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:21 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting near South Nogales Highway and Drexel Road on Friday, Nov. 24.
Officers from Operations Division South responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 5600 block of South Nogales Highway.
TPD says no suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway.
