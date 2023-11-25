Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Tucson Police investigating shooting near South Nogales Highway, Drexel Road

TPD says no suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway.
TPD says no suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:21 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting near South Nogales Highway and Drexel Road on Friday, Nov. 24.

Officers from Operations Division South responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 5600 block of South Nogales Highway.

TPD says no suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway.

