2 bystander teen girls shot at house party in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen girl is fighting for her life and another is recovering after they were shot at a house party in Casa Grande on Sunday.

According to Casa Grande police, the shooting broke out at a home near Pinal Avenue and O’Neil Drive around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two teens injured. One 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm and taken to a Phoenix-area hospital, where she’s expected to survive her injuries. However, the second victim, another 17-year-old girl, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say a house party was being held in a vacant home when an “altercation” broke out between several people at the party. At some point during the argument, gunshots rang out and struck the teens. The two girls shot by the stray gunfire weren’t involved in the argument and were bystanders, according to authorities.

While no suspects have been identified, the shooting is still under investigation by the CGPD Criminal Investigations Division. Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and neighbors. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Nicholas Elliott at (520) 421-8700 #7 or email Nicholas_Elliott@casagrandeaz.gov. Tips and information can also be submitted via Silent Witness Casa Grande AZ, on the P3 app or website, or call (520) 836-2100.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.